A group of the visually impaired, including 100 Mile House’s own Lori Fry and Jim Vinson, was supposed to begin to climb Mount Kilimanjaro today. The trip was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Limitless, a group of blind and visually impaired individuals, was excited to climb the mountain in 2020, hoping it would bring more awareness to loss of sight.

“We wanted to use the theme of 2020, for sight,” says Fry, “This was supposed to be that fabulous year to bring awareness to vision loss and blindness”.

The goal of the trip was to inspire not just those with vision impairments, but with any other type of disability as well.

The group is dead set on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. As of now, the trip is postponed until September 2021, but if international travel isn’t open then, they will explore other options within Canada.