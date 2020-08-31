The Cariboo Regional District will be putting an extra $100,000 towards the Community Works Fund to improve some of its Transtor tipper bins.

The bins are hydraulically actuated self-contained modular transfer stations that eliminate the costs associated with conventional tipping floors, loaders, and manpower.

Refuse material is contained inside the bins, which keeps bears and other animals out, eliminates health risks, reduces injury potential and minimizes the spread of infectious disease to operators and the public.

All ten of the CRD’S Transtor tipper bins, located at eight different transfer stations, will need to be replaced in the next three years. When replaced with new bins, most sites will transition from single tipper bins to two to improve hauling efficiency.

The existing Alexandria bin was in the worst condition, and this site was selected for two new bins this year. $300,000 of CWF was allocated in the 2020 budget for the improvements. Total costs will be between $365,000 to $400,000; an additional $100,000 of CWF is being requested.