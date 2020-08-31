The Cariboo Friendship Society in Williams Lake is one of a dozen social service agencies that is receiving funding from the TD Group.

Adrienne Wood, who is responsible for Community and Charitable Giving for the TD Group in the Pacific Region said the money is being given to help frontline workers and volunteers maintain connectivity to much-needed resources such as food, shelter, and mental health support during the public health crisis.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the Cariboo Friendship Society in Williams Lake and we will be donating ten thousand dollars to them specifically for all the great work that they’re doing in helping to support the Williams Lake community during these challenging times”.

Wood explained how the Society was chosen to receive the funding.

“We are always open to funding all charitable organizations and community partners that are doing great work, but especially during this time we looked to some of our community partners that were strong social service agencies that were close to the issues at hand in particular communities, and they came out as a strong partner and we’re proud to be donating to them”. Wood said. “We went to our local branch manager in Williams Lake who has a strong relationship with Cariboo Friendship Society and he put their name forward. We will be going back to them with instructions on how to actually receive the funds but they did not initiate the donation request that was something that came from our local team there.”

Wood added the announcement of $150,000 in funding today was made as the province prepares for a potential second wave of COVID-19 and that this allocation is actually a part of a broader 25 million dollar commitment that TD is making to help strengthen community resilience across the country today and into the future.