(from the files of Brendan Pawliw MyPGNow staff)

Starting on Tuesday, WestJet is enforcing a zero-tolerance mask policy.

Anyone who refuses to comply with the request will face penalties including denied boarding along with being placed on a no-fly list for 12-months.

“Masks are mandated by our regulator and the vast majority of our guests are happy to keep themselves and each other safe by complying. This enhanced policy provides clarity on how we will enforce the regulation for those who don’t. Travelers must understand if they choose to not wear a mask, they are choosing not to fly our airlines.” said Ed Sims, The WestJet Group President and CEO in a news release.

In addition, contact tracing will be enforced on all flights.

It will become mandatory at the 24-hour check-in process online or at the airport kiosks.

“We continue to work collaboratively with our health partners to adapt our procedures,” added Sims.

“A coordinated approach is essential, and we are advocating for contact tracing enhancements along with the introduction of testing.”

The increased measures have received the approval of BC Premier John Horgan as well as Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry.

WestJet offers service to and from the Prince George Airport.