The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is sending a request to review the RCMP detachments’ current strength that serves rural communities in the Cariboo.

The request will be submitted to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General to review the current strength provided throughout all Electorial Areas in the Cariboo. Calling for service for these electoral areas is met with the appropriate policing.

Steve Forseth, the Director of Area D of the Cariboo Regional District, brought the request for review to the CRD board.

“We are seeing a higher level in crime in the electoral areas, and the truth of the matter is we basically rely on the RCMP based in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, and Quesnel,” he said. “We really need to hear back from this review whether or not the number of police officers that are supposed to responsible for policing in the electorial area is appropriate based on current numbers and current calls for service.”

“If we find that they are inadequately staffed, then hopefully this can spur on making sure we have the appropriate number of officers patrolling the areas of the regional district,” Forseth added.