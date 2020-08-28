One of Williams Lake’s newer residents with years of political experience has allowed his name to stand for nomination for the BC Liberal Party for the Cariboo Chilcotin riding.

Michael Geoghegan said he’s worked 7 years at the BC Legislature including four and a half years as a Ministerial Assistant to a Cabinet Minister and has brought in millions of dollars to different organizations.

Geoghegan explains how he decided to run for the BC Liberal Candidacy for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

“I moved up to the Cariboo, to Williams Lake, a couple of years ago. I was doing an initial bit of work with TNG as Executive Director of their Operations Division and in coming up here I fell in love with the place and it was a situation where rather unexpectedly, Donna Barnett said she wasn’t going to run again and so given my extensive experience I thought, hey let’s put my name forward”.

Geoghegan added that filling Donna Barnett’s shoes is a big thing to do as she has done a phenomenal job and it’s reflected in the fact that her support has grown steadily election after election.

Geoghegan said he made his living the last 25-years as a lobbyist being hired by different First Nations, Associations and Corporations to get results and wants to do the same thing for the people of the Cariboo Chilcotin.