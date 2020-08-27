Quesnel RCMP responded to a 3 vehicle collision earlier this (Thursday) afternoon on Highway 97 just south of the city.

Staff Sargeant Richard Wessen says a white Infiniti SUV was crossing Highway 97 at Gook Road when it struck a southbound Jeep Cherokee and entered the west ditch.

Police say the impact caused the Jeep Cherokee to strike a cube van that was stationary at the stop sign on the west side of the highway.

Five people were transported to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.