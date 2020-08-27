BC Hockey has given Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry one of their highest honors.

She was presented with the BC Hockey Chair of the Board Award.

BC Hockey Chair of the Board Bill Greene said Dr. Henry has guided British Columbians with expertise, humility, and compassion through an unprecedented pandemic and is most deserving of this award.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry has just been an incredible leader to us in sports and to the entire Province. We see her efforts and the efforts of the Ministry and her staff to look after us and they’ve done an incredible job. So we felt it was only correct to acknowledge the great work she has done. We’re really happy to have an opportunity to pay a small token of our appreciation again, for the incredible work that she’s doing for all of us”.

Greene explained what the BC Hockey Chair of the Board Award is given for.

“It’s given to an individual who has brought honor to BC Hockey through outstanding humanitarian endeavor and I can’t think of anybody who’s done anything as great as what she’s done so it’s pretty important to us to acknowledge the great work she’s done”.

Dr. Henry thanked them for the award saying “I appreciate the work BC Hockey has done to adapt to the COVID-19 challenges and provide opportunities for sports participation, especially for young people during this pandemic”.

When asked what getting back to playing hockey looks like now Greene said “We have a good framework in place to begin again and get hockey going. We’re working diligently to try to make that happen and of course, we’re working with the Ministry, we’re working with the National office and with ViaSports as well to get this right and to get the kids back on the ice and get them back playing”.

BC Hockey, a member partner of Hockey Canada, serves nearly sixty thousand participants and over 130 associations, leagues, and Districts in British Columbia and Yukon.