Only 3 individuals are recognized annually among the more than 32-hundred new car and truck dealers across Canada for the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association Laureate awards.

This year, the 2020 CADA Ambassador Laureate Award for extraordinary service to the community and industry went to Brian Garland, owner of the Cariboo Auto Group.

Garland explained how he felt when he got the call that he had won

“Overwhelming, I could hardly stop my knees from shaking. I think most of the recognition is from people who said my gosh there’s a business that is doing more than just selling whatever their product is when they step up and do something that’s just plain helpful”.

Garland added it was a team effort by everyone at the dealerships he owns that made winning even possible when it comes to the community service part of the award.

“It’s not possible to do the things that we do by having just one person say we’re going to do it and it takes people to say I want to help, put me down I’ll be there whether it’s just moving chairs, selling tickets, or sweeping the bleachers after the event”.

Garland said he started up his dealership in Williams Lake 39 years ago and never thought of winning this award

The other dealerships that were nominated in the Ambassador category were in Fort Francis and Mississauga Ontario and Surrey BC.