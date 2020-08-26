100 Mile House RCMP are looking for information on a person of interest involved in reports of mischief and theft from a Lone Butte business.

The suspect gained entry to a coin machine in the area and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Police obtained security footage depicting an individual believed to be male on foot and may be connected to a vehicle witnessed in the area.

If you have information that can identify this person please call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or you can provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers 24/7 tip line at 1-800-222-8477.