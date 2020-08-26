The provincial government announced the viaSport Return to Sport plan will be moving into Phase 3, allowing amatuer athletes to get back to some type of normal.

In Phase 3 of the plan, athletes will be able to participate in team and contact sports, while following provincial health guidelines.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will be planning for the 2020/21 season following these guidelines.

Commisioner Jeff Dubois says the league will have to divide into four-team cohorts to allow for checking and physical contact.

This will be a challenge since the league is divided into four divisions of five teams.

The league is looking into all possibilities for the season, and will be determining format, structure, and the start date for the upcoming season, and will provide more details soon.