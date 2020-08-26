A long time Williams Lake resident announced on his Facebook page over the weekend that he’s allowing his name to stand for the nomination for the BC Liberal Party for the Cariboo Chilcotin riding.

Lorne Doerkson said it’s been a long time in the making and only recently decided for certain.

“I had been asked a number of times to let my name stand and there was a little bit, I guess hesitant over the last couple of years, but I’m going to let it stand now for sure and proud to do so”.

Doerkson said he will try his level best to follow behind current MLA Donna Barnett.

“She has been just an unbelievable representative, an unbelievable champion for the riding for years. I think Donna is heard loud and clear in Victoria and I just worry that with her retiring that we might lose that voice and so for me I’m committed to making sure that the needs of the Cariboo are certainly heard anyhow in Victoria”.

Doerkson has been working in the Lake City for the past 17 years and for a short time in 100 Mile House.

The next provincial election is scheduled for October 2021, but Premier John Horgan said in July a fall election in 2020 is a possibility.

Current MLA Donna Barnett announced in January she would not be running in the next provincial election.