Concerned residents over the rise in crime in the Mcleese Lake area will be holding a protest tomorrow (Wednesday) at the provincial courthouse in Williams Lake.

Spokesperson Dan Harrison said last week they held a meeting to discuss the situation that had over 50 people attend.

“It was one of the suggestions during the meeting that we go down and we protest at the courthouse to kind of bring a little bit of light to our situation, kinda see if we can get the judges to see exactly what it is that we’re going through, kinda feel our pain”.

Harrison also explained what he and the group are hoping to achieve.

“Awareness. We need to be able to voice our opinions even if nothing comes from it. The public in our community and the communities that surround it we’ve all had enough of the criminals going in, a slap on the wrist, and then they’re released. The Police are doing an incredible job but I could not imagine how difficult it would be for the Police to constantly apprehend the same criminal repeatedly”.

Harrison said there have been prolific offenders continuing to wreak havoc in their communities over the past several months.