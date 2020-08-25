It has been so far, so good for the Interior Health Region, when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the region, which sees over 750,000 people call it home, has had 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 23 active cases.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, the Chief Medical Health Officer, said that the success of the region could be contributed to a combination of many things.

“Staff did a really good job in identifying cases and then doing the contact tracing and making sure people were isolated, making sure people don’t spread it. There has been a lot of work happening around that,” he said. “On the other side, we can do all those, but if the public doesn’t do what they are supposed to do, we are not going to get anywhere.”

He added that it’d required a little bit of luck.

“We also know that anything can go wrong, the wrong person can show up at the wrong place and infect somebody, so I think we have been a little bit fortunate as well, that those big outbreaks haven’t happened.”

Overall, de Villiers added that as long as people keep following what the Interior Health Region says, he is hopeful that they can maintain the region’s success.