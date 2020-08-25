The Cariboo Regional District library in Williams Lake is set to reopen on Tuesday.

With the branch reopening, COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place to ensure physical distancing and limit occupancy.

Area Librarian Anton Dounts said that people entering the library would notice some immediate changes.

“Patrons will notice is the greeter that will welcome back into the library. Reintroduce them to some of the changes that we have had to implement,” he said. “We will be working at a limited capacity, so there will be a limit of ten people in the branch at all times.”

Dounts said that they will be limiting some of there services, at least for now.

“We have reduced the number of computer stations that we have available from eight to four, just to make sure that people are seated, far enough apart from one another,” he said. “Some collection items have been removed, and we have made some items unavailable for patrons to browse, but they can simply ask one of the staff members to get them for them.”

He noted that magazines, CD’s, and anything that needs to be flipped through.

Additional safety measures include glass barriers at the circulation desk and a 72-hour quarantine for returned items.

The library will be open for in-person visits from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 am to 11 am for seniors only, and from 11 am to 5 pm, all are welcome.

The 100 Mile House and Quesnel branches are expected to open with similar restrictions in September.