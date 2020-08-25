The 100 Mile House Industrial area is still in a Boil Water Advisory after a water main break last week.

The break in the main flooded the Marmot Ridge Golf Course clubhouse, filling the building with a large amount of water.

The water line was promptly fixed, but the District of 100 Mile House put out a Boil Water Advisory on the area along Exeter Road due to the possibility of sediments such as dirt seeping into the water.

The district says they are expecting test results back on either Wednesday or Thursday and will have updates on the advisory soon.