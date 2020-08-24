(from the files of Catherine Garret MyPGNow)

Active cases in BC are now at a record 913 after 269 COVID-19 infections were identified across the province since Friday.

Interior Health recorded 8 new cases since Friday bringing the total to 425 and Northern Health has also recorded another five cases, for 127 overall.

One more person has died from the virus, marking 203.

BC has also recorded the highest single-day case count after 109 infections were reported Saturday.

Sunday saw 81 and Monday another 79 test positives.

The province has recorded a total of 5, 184 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

18 people are in hospital, five in intensive care.

There has been one new healthcare outbreak at the MSA Manor in the Fraser Health region, as public health officials are now dealing with ten.