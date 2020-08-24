If you’re going to be riding BC Transit in Williams Lake, Quesnel, or anywhere in the Province, make sure you have a face covering.

The mandatory use of them comes into effect today (Monday) for all riders with some exemptions

BC Transit Spokesperson Jamie Weiss said kids under the age of five and those who cannot wear a face covering for health reasons will not be obligated to wear one.

Riders are expected to provide their own face covering and if they have any questions about what qualifies as a face covering to check the BC Transit website.

Weiss added BC Transit is continuing other practices to keep riders safe and comfortable.

“We’re continuing with enhancing cleaning of buses, we have protective barriers for drivers on all buses, and we’re also continuing one-way passenger flow entering from the front of the bus and exiting through the rear of the bus with the exception of passengers in mobility aids who require the accessible features at the front of the bus.”

BC Transit recognizes the advice from health professionals, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, has been to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible including on transit vehicles.