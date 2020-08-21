A two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 just south of Mcleese Lake has claimed the life of a Prince George man.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Police responded to the crash last night (Thursday) at 9:30 after a Northbound Honda CR-V crossed into the Southbound lane and collided with a Ford F350 pulling a cargo trailer.

Saunderson said the driver of the Honda, an 84-year-old Prince George man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger in the Honda and the driver of the Ford were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing.

Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.