Construction on 11th Avenue North in the City of Williams Lake is set to start today (Monday).

The proposed work includes street widening, sidewalk additionals, and drainage improvements. The work is expected to last six weeks.

The affected area includes the intersection of Smedley Street and a portion of 11th Avenue approximately 200 metres long to the east.

The Smedley intersection and this part of 11th Avenue will remain closed during construction; traffic will be directed to detours through posted signage.

Access to businesses on 11th Avenue will remain open at all times.

The City asks the public to use caution when driving near construction areas and obey all traffic control personnel, signs, and devices.