100 Mile Community Forest hires new manager
Community Forest Manager Bill Hadden (supplied by District of 100 Mile House)
The 100 Mile Development Corporation has announced Bill Hadden has been appointed the new Community Forest Manager.
Hadden has been hired to assist with the oversight of logging operations in the Community Forest, as well as long term harvest planning and communications with property owners adjacent to the forest.
Hadden has worked with the Community Forest previously, serving as Council liaison for the forestry portfolio for ten years, until stepping down from Municipal Council in the Fall of 2018.