Environment Canada has a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect today for Quesnel and Williams Lake.

That’s due to a cold front moving in from the coast is going to cause a clash between the hot and cold air that’s in our region.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada Doug Lundquist explains what that could bring to the Cariboo

“There could be some severe storms if they do happen, perhaps 10 to 20 millimeters of rain in a fairly short amount of time. Winds gusty as well up to 50 kilometers per hour but they could gust a little higher if we get a thunderstorm and it isn’t impossible to get some small hail or something that too”.

For the weekend Lundquist said there could be some showers around tomorrow and Sunday sunny with a high of 19.

Looking ahead to next week Lundquist said the Cariboo is in for much cooler weather with highs only in the high teens to low twenties making it a bit cooler than average.