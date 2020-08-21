Two Cariboo First Nations are receiving money from the province for clean energy projects.

The funding is apart of $1.15 million that is being given to a total of six central First Nations communities for clean energy projects as part of a funding partnership between the Province of British Columbia, Government of Canada and New Relationship Trust.

The Xeni Gwet’ in First Nations Government in Nemiah Valley, Williams Lake, is receiving $250,000 for a solar micro-grid connection project, and the Lhoosk’ uz Déné in Kluskus Lake is receiving $300,000 for combined heat and power biomass project.

“The long-term goal is to enable indigenous communities to participate in clean energy projects,” said Bruce Ralston, the Minister of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources for BC. “In a practical sense, it basically helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions from diesel-electric. A lot of these communities are on diesel, so the idea is to move to a different form of energy generation that will eliminate the need to rely on diesel.”

Ralston added that not only does it help the environment out, but it’s also good business as it’s creating new jobs and opportunities.

Funding from the BCICEI supports the planning of clean energy generation projects, such as hydro, wind, biomass, solar, marine and geothermal projects. The BCICEI also targets energy efficiency projects and energy storage.

Among its target communities, it seeks explicitly to assist remote communities wherever possible in reducing dependency on fossil fuels.