Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near 103 Mile House.

Emergency crews responded to calls around 4:40 Tuesday evening

A northbound Pontiac G6 Struck a Chevrolet Equinox as it made a left turn from Saunders Crescent onto Highway 97.

The Pontiac had been seen driving erratically with high speeds and dangerous behaviours by multiple witnesses.

Witnesses to the collision say one of the vehicles was overturned and in flames.

An off duty physician was on the scene and provided on-scene assistance.

The driver of the G6 was arrested on the scene, and taken to 100 Mile Hospital.

The driver of the Equinox was taken by air ambulance to Royal Inland Hospital with serious injuries and is in critical but stable condition.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.