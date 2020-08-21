A conditional sentence has been handed down to a man accused of stabbing a woman on the Anaham Reserve.

Sheldon Lulua received a 6-month conditional sentence and 18 months probation after pleading guilty to a count of assault with a weapon in provincial court in Williams Lake.

A charge of aggravated assault was stayed.

Alexis Creek RCMP were called to the reserve in September of last year.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult female who was suffering from a stab wound.