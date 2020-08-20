A break and enter at a Lake City residence has resulted in the recovery of firearms and the arrest of a suspect by Williams Lake RCMP.

Inspector Jeff Pelley said on August 17th police responded to a break and enter of a residence on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue North in Williams Lake.

The investigation revealed that property was stolen from the residence including several firearms.

On August 18th Pelley said the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section, and General Duty Section executed a search warrant on a residence in Williams Lake.

Pelley said the search resulted in the arrest of a known male and recovery of multiple firearms.

“The male was subsequently released on strict public interest conditions and will be appearing in court on December 16th 2020 pending charge approval from Crown Counsel ” Pelley said.

The RCMP are continuing their investigation and will be making recommendations of multiple possession of stolen property charges.