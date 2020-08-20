Paving crews will be working in 100 Mile House, as well as out near Lac La Hache starting September 1st.

Crews will be working for 24 hours a day to get the job done as quickly as possible.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall is encouraging people to be cautious while driving and to take alternative routes when possible.

“Be patient, there’s going to be some time delays,” Campsall says, “If you can avoid them, there’s lots of side streets for cars, utilize them”.

Campsall says there’s quite a bit that needs to be done, and it will take some time to finish.