The Boitainio Mall in Williams Lake is making a $25 million investment for its second floor.

The investment would see an 85-unit complex built that would add housing including a proposed 15 studio units, 49 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom units, public areas, a sunroof, and amenity spaces.

Williams Lake Councillor, Scott Nelson, said that the City is very excited to see the investment in the downtown.

“It’s going to be really a fresh new look,” he stated. “It’s absolutely good news for Williams Lake. You are going to get new jobs out of it, you are going to get the housing out of it, and really an updated mall that we are going to think is going to be one of the finest looking building in Williams Lake.”

“It’s going to be a major facelift on the downtown core entrance,” Nelson continued. “It’s going to provide social housing, affordable housing, rentals, commercial space. It’s just a fantastic project for Williams Lake.”

Nelson added that they are hoping to do the paperwork for the project in the next several months, and possibly have construction begin later this year.