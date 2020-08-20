20-year old Colten Roy was sentenced to an additional 660 days in jail in provincial court on Wednesday. (Aug 19)

He also got credit for 435 days for time already served.

Roy also received two years probation and a mandatory 20-year firearms prohibition.

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of aggravated assault.

A charge of assault was stayed.

20-year old Kelly Gerk is also charged in connection with this case.

He’s due back in court in October for an intended guilty plea.

Quesnel RCMP received a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street at around 4am back on April 12th of 2019.

Police say the man was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital with severe injuries before being transported to Vancouver.