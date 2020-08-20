Voters on and off the Williams Lake First Nation reserve cast their ballots to elect three councillors.

Rick Gilbert, Chris Wycotte Sr., and Shae Chelsea were elected as councillors for the Williams Lake First Nation for the next four years.

Gilbert led the way receiving 61 votes, Wycotte Sr. followed with 55 votes, and Chelsea closed out the three receiving 50 votes.

There were 18 candidates up for election, with a total of 522 votes cast last night.

All three will serve as councillors until 2024.