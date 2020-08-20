A water outage is scheduled for the Exeter Road Industrial Area in 100 Mile House after a water main began to leak in the area.

The area is now in a boil water advisory.

The basement of the old Marmot Ridge Golf Course clubhouse was flooded but has since been drained.

As of now, no residential areas will be affected, and water is expected to be on again later this afternoon.

**UPDATE**

The water is back up and running along Exeter Road. Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

This story is developing, and we will post more updates as we receive them.

DISTRICT OF 100 MILE HOUSE BOIL WATER ADVISORY

BOIL WATER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EXETER INDUSTRIAL AREA

The District of 100 Mile House, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for all customers on the municipality’s water system in the Exeter Industrial area. There was a water service break, some contaminants, such as dirt and sediment may have entered the water system, testing is being conducted, therefore the Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until further notice. Businesses in the Exeter Industrial area are advised to bring drinking water to a rolling (heavy) boil for at least one minute OR purchase bottled water from approved sources. Do not use tap water to fill water bottles, mix juice or iced tea, prepare fountain drinks or slush, make ice or brush teeth. Other uses of water such as washing or bathing do not require additional precautions.