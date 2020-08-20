The District of Wells has a new user-friendly website.

Economic Development Officer Jorlene Russell said for the past couple of months she’s been working on making it easier for both visitors and residents to use.

When compared to the old website, which has been down for almost a year, Russell said this one has a lot more to offer.

“We’ve incorporated our Facebook and Instagram accounts onto this as well and then for the visitors we have a lot of people that search Wells because they want to come up here for mountain biking, and snowmobiling, and hiking. It’s the gateway to Barkerville, it’s a gateway to Bowron, it’s the gateway through to the Gold Rush Circle Tour. Wells is where you can either begin or end your adventures so we’re pretty excited that we have this new website up here”.

Russell also talked about what people will see when they visit the new-look website now.

“We wanted to find a platform that was a little bit easier for visitors and residents to use, so we’ve broken it down and it’s quite user friendly, it’s nice and bright, you can find things on there for residents like community groups and services and then we’re going to also incorporate events calendars so when people are looking for information on Wells and what’s happening in the area we really want to make sure that people know what’s going on up here.”