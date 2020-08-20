(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC Health officials confirmed 68 new cases of COVID-19, there are 798 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, this is the highest amount of cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are no new cases in Northern Health, the region total remains at 120.

There were four new cases in Interior Health for a total of 411.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, the death rate remains at 198 and 3,749 people who tested positive have recovered.

The recovery rate remains at 79%.

Currently, 10 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care and 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

There have been no new community outbreaks or health care outbreaks, however, there are currently 9 active health care facility outbreaks.

Health Officials added, “Right now, anyone with symptoms can be tested, but it is important to remember the test is recommended only if you have symptoms.”

Breakdown:

1,488– Vancouver Coastal (41)

2,493 – Fraser (20)

158 – Island (2)

411 – Interior (4)

120 – Northern Health (=)

75 – Outside of Canada (1)