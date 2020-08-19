Registered band members 18 years and older of Williams Lake First Nation are going to the polls today.

They’ll be voting to elect 3 of the 18 candidates that are running for a 4-year term as Councillor.

Aaron Mannella is the Chief Administrative Officer for the Williams Lake First Nation.

“The Williams Lake First Nation has a custom election code and so there’s a staggered election process to bring about Chief and Council. The last election was held in 2018 and at that time there were two Councillors and a Chief elected. There are three Councillor spots available today that will be determined today.”

With COVID-19 we asked Mannella about the safety of voters who choose to vote in person.

“That’s always in the forefront of our minds whenever we have people attending a location. There will be protocols in place for those individuals who choose to vote in person. Individuals have also taken advantage of the ability to cast an advance ballot by mail”.

Polls opened this morning at 9 at the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium in Sugar Cane and will close this evening at 8.