The Quesnel Community Foundation has awarded 40 thousand dollars in grants to seven charities in the region.

This was federal money that came from the government’s Emergency Community Support Fund.

That fund is implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country.

The local foundations decided where the money should go.

Foundation President Mary Sjostrom talks about a couple of the recipients…

“North Cariboo Senior’s Council, they have set up a program for lawn and yard maintenance around seniors, the Quesnel SPCA was looking for increased support for vulnerable animals during the pandemic with pet supply resources and emergency boarding because they’ve been really inundated with extra critters.”

The Senior’s Council received $8,000 while the SPCA got $1,993.

Other groups receiving money were the Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre, North Cariboo Aboriginal Family Program Society, Hope Air, Roots of Empathy and Quesnel Child and Youth Support Society.

All of this money was related to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Foundation also gave out 30 thousand dollars worth of provincial grants to various organizations.

Up next for the Foundation will be their usual grant programs

“We’ll do our campaign, which we’re not sure what it’s all going to look like this year with Covid, but we will do our annual campaign starting November 1st, and then just before Christmas we have a six week window leading out until January 31st where various groups and charities can make an application for our grants and it’s generally March, early April when they’re awarded.”

Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre Personal protective equipment & cleaning supplies $8,000

North Cariboo Senior’s Council Lawn maintenance for seniors $8,000

Quesnel SPCA Ongoing care and COVID supplies for animals $1,993

North Cariboo Aboriginal Family Program Society Food hampers for clients $6,007

Hope Air Outreach & Accommodation for Northern BC $6,000

Roots of Empathy COVID 19 curriculum for students in Quesnel $2,000

Quesnel Child and Youth Support Society Outdoor Connections and Parenting Supports $8,000