The Police Commission Report was presented to the council at the Committee of Whole Council Meeting.

The report provided an update on crime statistics and new developments within the Williams Lake RCMP detachment operations and administrations, including the period from January 1 to July 31.

Inspector Jeff Pelley, the officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP said that they have hired some new staff.

“We’ve had one officer start within the last month and a half, from the training academy as a new member and will undergo field coaching with an experienced officer for six months,” he stated. “We have an additional member graduating the training academy in September, that will be teamed up with another officer here, we currently have two new members shifting over to our crime reduction unit, given two transfers last month, and we currently have two vacancies on our general policing.”

Last month there were 990 calls of service in the Williams Lake jurisdiction. The number was a decrease of 47 calls of service compared to June 2020 and a decrease of 125 calls for service compared to July of last year.

Person offences overall decreased with 380 calls for service so far in 2020, and 487 calls of service in 2019.

Robbery, assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm, breaking and entering businesses and residences, assaults, collisions, and impaired offences have all decreased in 2020.

RCMP has seen an increase in auto theft, theft from motor vehicles, mischief, CSDA drug possession and drug trafficking offences.