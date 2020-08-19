17-year-old Haileigh Archie has been found in Kamloops after being declared missing Friday night.

Archie was found at the home of extended family on the North Shore.

Her extended family contacted Kamloops RCMP, who contacted 100 Mile House RCMP.

Archie’s caregivers promptly traveled to Kamloops to pick her up.

She has been returned home, RCMP Staff Sargent Svend Nielson says Archie’s family and other RCMP detachments were a tremendous help during the search.\

Nielson says “There was a lot of work that went into that event, a lot of other detachments along the supposed route they traveled were involved.”

Nielson says the RCMP will continue to work with Archie and her caregivers to provide a safer environment for her.