A sentencing hearing is set for this Friday for 35-year old Janine Emma Alphonse.

She’s charged with one count each of trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Several other people were also charged in connection with this investigation.

RCMP say it was very comprehensive and involved several different departments for multiple months in 2018.

Police says it led to the seizure of a substantial amount of cocaine and cash.

Charges were laid in January of 2019.