With British Columbians being encouraged to stay home this summer, the Downtown Williams Lake BIA is giving residents something fun to do this summer.

A scavenger hunt, which features 33 businesses in the downtown, will take place over the rest of the summer to give families something to do in Williams Lake, while also supporting local businesses.

Brent Dafoe, the business coordinator with Downtown Williams Lake BIA, said the scavenger hunt is a part of a bigger project that started as the business portrait project earlier this summer.

“Now that we are into the summer, we have created what we call a summer/fall activities called ‘Explore the ‘Boo,”‘ he said. “It features a full-colour map of the recently updated Downtown Williams Lake Heritage Signs. You can pick up the brochure at the Williams Lake & District Visitor Centre, Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, and The Station House Gallery. Inside the brochure, you will find our insert for the scavenger hunt, it leads to all 33 of the window paintings, and each of them has a hidden clue inside them which you fill out and can drop off to win a prize.”

If you complete the scavenger hunt, Dafoe said that you could drop it off at The Realm of Toys, and on October 1st, they will be doing a random draw to select the first and second place winners.

Dafoe said that it is just about getting people engaged in the downtown and helping out businesses, which is vital as some are hurting do to COVID-19.

“We thought it was a fun, safe family-friendly activity that you can do outside. Throughout the day, most of the windows are still visible at nighttime, you can keep your kids entertained and also support our downtown businesses.” “It’s a fun little staycation; you can do it in one day, a couple of days, get out, explore our downtown, I know that not everybody makes it down so we thought we would have a little fun with it.”

Dafoe added that they had had a lot of positive feedback, and it looks like people are making the most of it so far.