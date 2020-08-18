A Prince George woman, the accused in a graphic assault case, is scheduled to be sentenced in the fall.

Hailee Kowalchuk, 26 at the time of her arrest last year, is due back in provincial court on October 14th.

Kowalchuk pled guilty last November to a charge of aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

A third charge of assault was expected to be stayed.

Prince George RCMP were called to a home on North Nechako Road in January of 2019 where they found a woman who was missing a chunk of her bottom lip.

The victim claimed at the time that she was tied up and assaulted by a friend following a night of drinking.