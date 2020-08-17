Williams Lake RCMP was called to the scene of a crash just after 3:30 on Saturday afternoon on Chimney Lake Road at Felker Lake Drive.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when Police arrived, Emergency Services personnel were on scene conducting CPR on a motorcycle operator however the 57-year-old Williams Lake Man did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing and casual factors have yet to be determined, however it is believed that the rider may have been attempting to avoid wildlife.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation to determine cause of death.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.