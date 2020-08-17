A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Red Bluff area near Quesnel this morning.

Sergeant Darren Dodge goes over a few of the details…

This morning at approximately 11-14 am the Quesnel RCMP responded to a pedestrian motor vehicle incident on the 2200 block of Maple Drive in Quesnel. A 48-year old male was struck by a vehicle.”

Dodge says the man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

The male was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dodge noted that he was still being examined as we spoke, and that the police investigation continues.

A 32-year old woman was struck and killed in a collision on Maple Drive in January of 2019.

That accident happened near Kube Road.