The 100 Mile House RCMP are reporting a missing youth from the community.

A caregiver reported Haileigh Archie, a 17-year-old indigenous female, as missing Sunday night after not reporting to the caregiver at her scheduled pickup time.

Haileigh is described as five foot eight inches tall with a heavy build and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, purple shorts and grey runners with a black backpack.

Haileigh has reduced mental capacity and suffers from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.

RCMP are concerned about Haileigh as she is encouraged to take daily medication in support of her ongoing care.

RCMP report that she has likely travelled to another community, given the current information, most likely Williams Lake. Haileigh told family she was travelling with an Indigenous male known to her and may have gone to Vancouver but headed to Kamloops within the next couple of days.

Police are still seeking further details of this male at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Haileigh Archie, contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, your local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.