By: Darin Bain

The Horse Lake Bridge will be restricted by weight after a structural analysis done by West Edge Engineering (WEE).

WEE is recommending a limit of 13,620 kilograms for maximum gross vehicle weight, and 10,900 kilograms for single axial loads for the bridge.

Signs will be posted at the bridge soon, alerting drivers of the restrictions. The analysis by WEE suggests the bridge will be structurally adequate for the next five years but will need to be reviewed every 12 months.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall says the bridge will need to be replaced, but it will be an expensive project.

“It’s starting to get to that point where we need a new bridge”, Campsall says, “we are waiting on a couple of grants, it’s not a cheap job, that’s why we’re not jumping into it right away”.

The replacement will cost approximately $3 million.