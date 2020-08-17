The rise in temperature across the Cariboo region and the province has led to increased wildfire risk and activity

Over the last seven days, 45 fires have ignited across the province, bringing the total to 415 for the year. Currently, 44 are active, with 30 of those coming in the last two days with the majority caused by lightning strikes.

There are no wildfires in the Cariboo region, but that hasn’t stopped the Cariboo Fire Centre was increasing the fire danger rating.

“With the recent temperatures, we have seen an increase in the fire danger rating across the fire centre,” said Erin Bull, the fire information officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre. “The rating is currently moderate in the Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House zones, and high with some patches an extreme danger rating in the Chilcotin fire zone.”

Bull noted that currently Category 2, and 3 open fire bans are banned throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

She added that if you suspect a wildfire to report it by dialling *555 from your cellphone or 1-800-663-5555.