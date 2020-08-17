It was an extremely hot weekend throughout the Province.

We asked Carmen Hartt, Meteorologist for Environment Canada if we came close to either setting or breaking a record in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, and Quesnel.

“We came pretty close to breaking records but we didn’t actually break the all-time record which are closer to the mid-30’s”. Hartt said, “Williams Lake reached 31.6 degrees Celcius, 100 Mile House was 31.3 and Quesnel 32.1”.

Hartt said the ridge of high pressure that brought the heat will be sticking around in the Cariboo for the next couple of days.

Hartt added that there is a risk of severe thunderstorms in the forecast today and that will probably continue for the next few days as well.

Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch today for Quesnel and Williams Lake as well as a Heat warning for 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.