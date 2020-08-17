On Sunday afternoon, emergency services responded to an accident on Highway 97.

The accident occurred when two motorcycles were travelling northbound on Highway 97, with one behind the other. A red pickup truck pulled out in front of the lead motorcycle to make a south turn onto Highway 97. The lead motorcycle driver then braked hard and fell onto the pavement.

Police report that the motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries.

RCMP attended the scene and spoke with witnesses and are investigating the accident.