He’s been entertaining people throughout the Cariboo for nearly 30 years with his magic and interactive comedy shows.

Tonight former Williams Lake magician Clinton W. Gray will make an appearance on Penn and Tellers Fool Us.

Gray said the opportunity presented itself when he was at a magic show in Kamloops talking with one of the acts who happened to be a writer for Fool Us.

“After the show, we were talking with Piff the Magic Dragon and Matt Donelly, the writer on the show, and it just kind of came up that I was interested in possibly doing it but didn’t know where to go or who to talk to. They gave me all the information and the next morning I was headed to Williams Lake to visit my family and before I left I sent off a quick video clip of a routine they might like and within a couple of days they emailed me back and said I was in for this year.”

Gray said the show was taped in March just as the COVID-19 pandemic was closing everything down in Las Vegas where the show was being filmed.

“I was the last act on the last day of the last show to film. We were two days into the official pandemic at that point so everyone did their thing, did their bit, sanitized, and went back to their hotel room because a lot of precautions were in place. The hotel was shutting down around us, we filmed at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, so it was get it done, they said their piece, and everybody went home”.

Gray said he didn’t get the opportunity to meet the famous duo because Penn and Teller aren’t supposed to know what act is coming on and what their performance will be.

Gray will be performing tonight (Monday) on the Fool Us Show on the CW trying to fool Penn and Teller with his Arm Chopper of Doom illusion.