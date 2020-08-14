The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire on Rita Road just after 7-30 this morning.

Duty Officer Bart Schneider goes over a few of the details…

” The car was fully involved when i got there, the engine compartment and passenger compartment was involved, and we had a fairly quick knockdown and had a little bit of issues getting into the engine compartment but was able to put the fire out without it extending into the trunk. There was some damage done to the cart return as well for Walmart.

Schneider says no one was hurt…

” The driver of the vehicle had parked the vehicle and gone into Walmart, so he was unaware of what was going on until after he came out.”

Schneider says they responded with one engine and four members as well as himself.

He says they were on scene for about an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.