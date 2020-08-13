It’s the fifth-highest single-day increase of Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic according to BC Health Officials.

78 new cases of the novel coronavirus were identified today (Aug 13), with another two in Northern Health.

The health region has seen 13 infections since August 7th, now at a total of 106.

Provincewide, BC is now at 4,274 total infections, with 578 currently active.

Of the active cases, nine people are in hospital and four in ICU.

There has also been one new community outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Facility involving three staff members.

The facility was the site of an outbreak earlier on in the pandemic.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says the number of British Columbians self-isolating has now risen to 1,878.

She also says the average age of those who are testing positive is trending lower. Currently, the average age of patients is between 20-29, compared to 50-59 earlier in the year.

The exposures for the under 40 demographic have moved from household contacts and work to places like bars, restaurants and other social gatherings.

